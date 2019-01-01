Heart sisters regroup for all-women summer tour

Rockers Heart have regrouped after a family squabble for a tour with Joan Jett and Sheryl Crow.

Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson fell out on tour three years ago following an altercation between Ann's husband and Nancy's kids backstage.

Ann went solo and Nancy formed a new band, Roadcase Royale, but now the Wilsons have come together again for the Love Alive Tour, which will begin on 9 July in St. Louis, Missouri.

Announcing the tour dates in a statement, Nancy insists the break has done the sisters a world of good: "I could see it was time for Heart to have a break," she says. "We'd been slogging through tour after tour fairly non-stop and were starting to burn out a little bit.

"Things had just reached a heavy climax. Working with my other new band Roadcase Royale was a lifesaver. Writing brand new songs playing shows and delivering a new album with them was the medicine my soul needed."

Ann Wilson adds, "Both Nancy and I have stretched our wings in life these last three years. We've both lived and loved. We have breathed and travelled and experienced life. We come to this tour with fresh energy and oxygen."

The Heart sisters will hit 39 dates throughout the summer and wrap up the tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on 9 September (19).

"I think this year is a good year to show the collective impact of some powerful women in music," Nancy adds of the line-up. "We would usually steer clear of the female-centric concept, but in the light of current events it seems like the right statement at the right time."

Elle King and triple 2019 Grammy Awards winner Brandi Carlile will also join Heart for select dates on the tour, and Ann can't wait to hit the road with her rock 'n' roll sisters, adding, "Sheryl and Joan we have known for a long time. We have hung out and appreciated each other's music onstage and off.

"Brandi Carlile is a fresh and authentic artist that we both love... and Elle King is my favourite new artist. She has so much soul and attitude! We are so thrilled to host all these artists on the Love Alive tour."