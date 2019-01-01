Miley Cyrus bid $100,000 at auction to hang out with her godmother Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus bid over $100,000 (£77,800) to spend the day with her own godmother, Dolly Parton, as part of a MusiCares charity auction over the weekend.

The singer teamed up with Dolly as part of a tribute to the country icon at the Person of the Year gala, and again at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night (10Feb19), and now she's making plans to hang out with the Jolene singer after helping to raise a fortune for the MusiCares charity.

"I love MusiCares. Everything that they do, they take care of the artists that have been here before us...," Miley says. "They help artists get sober and deal with emotional issues. As artists, we're all sensitive folk."

The Wrecking Ball star's auction item comes with a costume, which Miley can't wait to try on: "There's a Dolly costume... She said I can pick whichever one I want and she never gives away an outfit," Cyrus beams.

At the Grammys, Miley teamed up with her godmother for two numbers, Jolene and a cover of Neil Young's After The Gold Rush, which Dolly originally recorded with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt in the mid-1990s.

Miley also returned to the stage for a rousing rendition of 9 to 5 with the country legend, Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, and Katy Perry.

She shared her undying love for her "fairy godmother" as she honoured her as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Dolly is someone that just continues to give, whether it's giving us music, giving us inspiration... She's taught us all so much and we were just saying, it's about time that this (MusiCares honour) happened."

Dolly became the first country artist to be honoured as the Person of the Year.