Hugh Jackman one step closer to EGOT glory after Grammy win

Hugh Jackman is one step closer to becoming a member of the prestigious EGOT club after he won a Grammy.

The Australian actor, 50, landed the honour for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, along with the rest of The Greatest Showman team including songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, at the ceremony on Sunday (10Feb19).

Hugh, who started his career as a musical theatre star, already has an Emmy and a Tony Award, and only needs an Oscar to join the unofficial club, of which there are only 15 members. John Legend reached EGOT status back in September, after his Emmy win for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

The Logan star took home a Tony Award in 2004 for his portrayal of singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy from Oz, and won his Emmy in 2005 for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for his gig hosting the 58th annual Tony Awards.

However, Hugh has only been nominated for an Oscar once — in 2013 for Best Actor for his role as Jean Valjean in the big-screen adaptation of musical Les Miserables. His co-star Anne Hathaway took away the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Fantine, with the film also picking up Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Achievement in Sound Mixing.

Hugh currently has four new films in production, including drama The Good Spy about real-life CIA operative Robert Ames’ attempts to forge a healthy relationship between the U.S. and nations in the Middle East in the ‘80s.