Pete Davidson covers up Ariana Grande tattoo

Pete Davidson has taken a subtle dig at Ariana Grande while covering up the once-matching tattoo that he got while the two were dating.

The work was revealed in an Instagram post by artist Jon Mesa (10Feb19), who had drawn Davidson's latest tattoo - a pensive-looking owl, perched on a tree branch and wearing a mortar board.

"How many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie roll pop?" he wrote in the caption. "Fun tats for the homie #petedavidson."

While Mesa drew attention to the owl, fans were quick to notice that Davidson's neck tattoo had been etched over.

Reading 'mille tendresse' - meaning 'a thousand tendernesses' - the tattoo that he once shared with Grande had been scribbled out in red ink and replaced by the word 'cursed' in a bold, black font.

The new ink has left fans with no uncertainty that the pair are over, with many commenting on Davidson's not-so-subtle amendment.

"Y’all see that he covered his Ariana tattoo with the word 'cursed'? tea," wrote one fan, while another commented, "good for him if that's what he needed."

Davidson and Grande have been gradually covering up their joint tattoos since their breakup late last year, with much of Grande's Thank U, Next album thought to be in reference to the split.

While the comic showed of his tattoo on Instagram, Grande took to Twitter to thank fans for her Best Vocal Pop Album win for Sweetener at the Grammys later that day.

Reflecting on her win the next day, she wrote: "it’s me your tiny, highly emotional, italian, and now grammy award winning friend. i’m super tarnished lol. but super grateful. thank u for everything. myron is in my arms n he says hi as well."