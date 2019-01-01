NEWS Ariana Grande is competing with herself for Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :







Grande’s current chart-topper 7 Rings is still in pole position on today’s update, but her new single, Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored, is only 41 combined sales behind. The track’s music video was released last Friday to coincide with the launch of her new album.



Another thank u, next album track called Needy is also in the Top 10, currently at Number 6.



Other moves in the Top 10 see Calvin Harris on track to claim a 19th Top 3 single with Giant featuring Rag’n’Bone Man at Number 3, and Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved is poised for a new peak of Number 5.



Westlife could rebound into the Top 20 with Hello My Love (16) following the release of a dance remix from fellow Irish artist John Gibbons, while Khalid & Disclosure are just behind with their new collaboration Talk (17). AJ Tracey’s Psych Out is eyeing a new peak (18) after the release of his new album, with another song from the record Wifey Riddim 3 also Top 40 bound (39).



CamelPhat’s latest single Breathe with Cristoph ft. Jem Cooke could make its Top 40 debut this Friday, currently at 28, plus there are more possible new entries from The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds Of Summer at 32 with Who Do You Love, and Tom Walker’s Just You & I at 36.



Following the tragic death of London rapper Cadet at the weekend, his single Advice with Deno Driz is set to return to the Top 40, currently at Number 37.



Finally, Jack Savoretti could collect his first Top 40 single with Candlelight at Number 39 after a performance on The Graham Norton Show last Friday.

