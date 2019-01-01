NEWS Ariana Grande’s thank u, next album sprints towards Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande is off to a flying start on this week’s Official Albums and Singles Charts as thank u, next takes an early lead in the race for Number 1, while two of its tracks are competing for the singles top spot.



The singer’s fifth album is currently outperforming the rest of the Top 5 on today’s update, with half of its combined sales total coming from streams.



If its momentum continues, thank u, next will become Grande’s third Number 1 album this Friday, following Dangerous Woman (2016) and Sweetener, which topped the chart just six months ago.



Two more brand new entries are on track to land in the Top 5 this week: rapper AJ Tracey with his self-titled debut album at Number 3 and Ward Thomas’ third album Restless Minds at 4.



Currently heading for a Number 15 entry is Bobbie Gentry’s Delta Sweete Revisited by Mercury Rev. The album is a tribute to US singer Bobbie Gentry’s album The Delta Sweete and features a different singer on each track. A few places behind, Ariana Grande’s Sweetener has rebounded eight places to 18 following thank u, next’s release.



Elsewhere in the chart, Mabel’s Ivy To Roses mixtape could return to its peak of Number 34, Michael Bublé climbs 56 places to 38 with Love ahead of the kick off of his world tour this week, and finally, a new entry From Hell With Love from Helsinki-based heavy metal band Beast In Black, could debut at 40.