Pink's children make her a Grammy Award after she loses out on prize

Pink's children helped soften the blow of losing out on a Grammy Award by creating a fake trophy out of tinfoil on Sunday (10Feb19).

The Raise Your Glass singer had been nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Beautiful Trauma, but she was beaten by Ariana Grande for Sweetener.

Pink, who didn't attend the Grammys ceremony in Los Angeles, shared her reaction to the loss on Twitter.

"I think it's kind of rad that I just lost my 20th Grammy nomination," she wrote. "I'm always honoured to be included. Now to get this sick baby in the bathtub. Congrats to all the nominees! Have fun tonight."

She later shared snaps of her daughter Willow, seven, and son Tennyson, two, holding their version of the Grammys gramophone-shaped trophy, which had been made out of tinfoil. On the base of the makeshift prize read, "Best Pop Vocal Album 2019 Grammy Awards Pink Beautiful Trauma".

In the caption, she wrote, "Thanks Kids:) my favourite kind of award."

Pink, real name Alecia Moore, has been nominated for a Grammy 20 times since 2002 and has managed to convert that into three wins, including her first-ever nomination, for Lady Marmalade, her collaboration with Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim and Mya for the movie Moulin Rouge!

She also won Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for Trouble in 2004 and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals in 2011 for appearing on Herbie Hancock's star-studded cover of John Lennon's Imagine.

However, she will definitely take home a Brit Award later this month, as it was recently announced that she would be honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award. She will also perform at the ceremony, which takes place on 20 February at London's O2 Arena.