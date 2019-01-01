Jennifer Lopez defends Grammy's Motown tribute after fan backlash

Jennifer Lopez has defended her Motown performance at the Grammy Awards, after some people questioned why she'd been chosen for the tribute piece.

The 49-year-old singer took to the stage at Sunday night's (10Feb19) star-studded awards ceremony to belt out a medley of Motown classics, such as Dancing in the Street, Please Mr. Postman and The Best Things in Life Are Free. She was later joined by Grammys host Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo and Smokey Robinson, who joined her to sing My Girl.

And while the multi-talented star was on point with her outfit and stage design for the performance, many viewers were left baffled as to why bosses had chosen Jennifer for the tribute.

One wrote on Twitter: "Umm i could have thought of about a million other artist better for this performance other than @JLo." While another commented: "Jennifer Lopez is doing the Motown tribute and when Janelle Monae is right there and I just don’t understand the creative decision."

However, following the backlash, Jennifer insisted she was thrilled with how the performance had gone, and explained that it was a tribute to her mother - who always used to play Motown hits when she was growing up.

"It was for my mom. I could cry. It’s such a good moment," she smiled. "It’s just a dream come true. Singing up there with Smokey Robinson, like, I gotta pinch myself. I grew up on all those songs and because my mom loved him so much she passed him on to us."

Addressing the criticism, Jennifer added: "The thing about music is that it inspires all. Any type of music can inspire any type of artist. You can’t tell people what to love. You can't tell people what they can and can’t do, what they should sing or not sing. You gotta do what’s in your heart."

Explaining that the Grammy bosses were "thrilled" she'd agreed to the tribute, Jennifer continued: "They know how much I have been influenced by that music and so it was a natural fit for them. But for some people, (it wasn't), and that’s okay. I’m just very humbled and honoured to be able to have sung those songs."