Ariana Grande: 'Trash tweet wasn't about Cardi B's Grammys win'

Ariana Grande hit headlines after tweeting the word "trash" as Cardi B accepted her Grammy Award on Sunday night (10Feb19), but has now insisted the message wasn't directed at the rapper.

As Bodak Yellow star Cardi took to the stage to accept the prize for Best Rap Album, Ariana tweeted and then quickly deleted "trash". A few seconds later, she did the same with the message "literal bulls**t".

Many fans assumed the tweets were aimed at Cardi, as Ariana's late boyfriend Mac Miller had been up against the star in the category.

However, Ariana quickly assured her followers that she hadn't been making a dig at Cardi, writing: "nothing to do w (with) her. good for her. i promise. i’m sorry."

She added: "she’s not at all and that’s not what i meant and u know that."

Ariana then explained the reason she was annoyed was because Miller's family had been invited to the Grammys, even though bosses knew he wasn't going to win.

Following her win, Cardi took to Instagram and dedicated her award, in part, to Miller, explaining that she had "read an article that Mac Miller’s family said that if he don’t win, they want me to win, so I’m sharing this Grammy with you."

She later shared a screenshot from the video, which Ariana commented on with a series of hearts.

However, one commenter was still trying to take aim at Ariana for her initial tweets, leading the singer to reply: "U really clearly don’t understand. I know she knows that wasn’t ab her too. I was emotional and I’m sry for the confusion.”

Ariana was notably absent from Sunday night's awards ceremony after a fall out with Grammys bosses after a potential performance during the show. She still managed to emerge victorious, however, and took home the Best Pop Vocal Album award for her record Sweetener. After the win, Ariana wrote on Twitter: "i know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things .... but f**k ....... this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much."

She also shared a series of snaps of herself at home wearing the baby blue gown she had been planning to wear to the ceremony.