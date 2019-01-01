Kacey Musgraves and the ladies rule the Grammys

It was ladies night at the Grammys on Sunday (10Feb19) as country star Kacey Musgraves picked up the night's top honour and another three.

A year after Recording Academy bosses were criticised for not honouring enough women in the major categories, the 2019 honours were all about the girls with Lady Gaga and Brandi Carlile each picking up a triple, and H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Tori Kelly and Lauren Daigle claiming two awards apiece.

But, leading with four were Musgraves, who claimed Best Album and a trio of country awards, and an absent Childish Gambino, who walked off with Record and Song of the Year among his four-gong haul.

Host Alicia Keys welcomed Gaga, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith to the stage to kick off the ceremony with an empowerment message and then the ladies took over with the night's performance highlights as Musgraves, Carlile, Dua Lipa and St. Vincent, Diana Ross, Cardi B, H.E.R, and Gaga wowed the audience at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Keys also performed a medley of the songs she wished she had written, including hits from Roberta Flack, Nat 'King' Cole, Lauren Hill, and Kings of Leon.

But the Grammys' two magical musical moments both featured Miley Cyrus - she took the stage with Shawn Mendes for a rendition of his hit In My Blood and then joined Katy Perry, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Musgraves for a terrific tribute to 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year recipient Dolly Parton.

The country music icon sang with each of her guests, belting out Here You Come Again with Katy and Kacey, Jolene with Miley, After The Goldrush with Maren and Miley, and new song Red Shoes with Little Big Town. They all teamed up to sing 9 to 5 to close out the night's top live music moment.

There were also performance highlights from rapper Travis Scott, who turned the Grammys stage into a block party, while Jennifer Lopez headlined a Motown tribute with Smokey Robinson and Ne-Yo, and Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day joined forces to honour the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

The full list of winners is:

Album Of The Year

Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves

Record Of The Year

This Is America - Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, producers; Derek 'MixedByAli' Ali, Riley Mackin & Shaan Singh, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer (Childish Gambino)

Song Of The Year

This Is America - Childish Gambino

Best New Artist

Dua Lipa

Best R&B Album

H.E.R.

H.E.R.

Best Rap Song

God's Plan - Drake

Best Rap Album

Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B

Best Country Album

Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best R&B Performance

Best Part - H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand - Leon Bridges & How Deep Is Your Love - PJ Morton Featuring Yebba (TIE)

Best R&B Song

Boo’d Up - Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Everything is Love - Beyonce and JAY-Z (The Carters)

Best Rock Performance

When Bad Does Good - Chris Cornell

Best Metal Performance

Electric Messiah - High On Fire

Best Rock Song

Masseduction - Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

Best Rock Album

From The Fires - Greta Van Fleet

Best Rap Performance (TIE)

King’s Dead - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake & Bubblin - Anderson Paak (TIE)

Best Rap/Sung Performance

This Is America - Childish Gambino

Best Music Video

This Is America

Best Music Film

Quincy

Best Country Solo Performance

Butterflies - Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Tequila - Dan + Shay

Best Country Song

Space Cowboy - Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Best Pop Solo Performance

Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) - Lady Gaga

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

My Way - Willie Nelson

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sweetener - Ariana Grande

Best Dance Recording

Electricity - Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Woman Worldwide - Justice Music

Best Americana Album

By The Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile

Best Bluegrass Album

The Travelin’ McCourys - Travelin’ McCourys

Best Traditional Blues Album

The Blues Is Alive And Well - Buddy Guy

Best Comedy Album

Equanimity & The Bird Revelation - Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album

The Band’s Visit

Best Alternative Music Album

Colors - Beck

Best Instrumental Composition

Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil) from BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Stars And Stripes Forever - John Daversa

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Spiderman Theme - Randy Waldman

Best Recording Package

Masseduction - Willo Perron, art director St. Vincent

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of 'Weird Al' Yankovic - Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & 'Weird Al' Yankovic, art directors

Best Album Notes

Voices Of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented By William Ferris - David Evans, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris - William Ferris, April Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Colors - Beck

Best Remixed Recording

Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix) - Mura Masa, Remixer HAIM

Best Immersive Audio Album

Eye In The Sky: 35th Anniversary Edition - Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson, & Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer (The Alan Parsons Project)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Steve Gadd Band - Steve Gadd

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Never Alone - Tori Kelly & Kirk Franklin, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

You Say - Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters

Best Roots Gospel Album

Unexpected - Jason Crabb

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Look Up Child - Lauren Daigle

Best Gospel Album

Hiding Place - Tori Kelly

Best World Music Album

Freedom - Soweto Gospel Choir

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media winner

Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson, Composer

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Greatest Showman - The Greatest Showman

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Shallow - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Best New Age Album

Opium Moon - Opium Moon

Best American Roots Performance

The Joke - Brandi Carlile

Best American Roots Song

The Joke - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Please Don’t Be Dead - Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album

All Ashore - Punch Brothers

Best Children’s Album

All The Sounds - Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio, Books & Storytelling)

Faith: A Journey For All - President Jimmy Carter

Best Latin Pop Album

Sincera - Claudia Brant

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Aztlan - ZOE

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

¡Mexico Por Siempre! - Luis Miguel

Best Tropical Latin Album

Anniversary - Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Best Regional Roots Music Album

No ‘Ane’I - Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

44/876 - Sting & Shaggy

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Don’t Fence Me In - John Daversa, soloist

Best Dance Recording

Electricity - Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Window - Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Emanon - The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom - John Daversa

Best Latin Jazz Album

Back To The Sunset - Dafnis Prieto Big Band

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Pharrell Williams

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Orchestral Performance

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs

Best Choral Performance

McLoskey: Zealot Canticles - Donald Nally, conductor (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Anderson, Laurie: Landfall - Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental

Kernis: Violin Concerto - James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Songs Of Orpheus: Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi - Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo’s Fire, ensembles

Best Classical Compendium

Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems Of Life; Glacier; Rush - JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Kernis: Violin Concerto - Aaron Jay Kernis, composer (James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)