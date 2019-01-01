Kacey Musgraves and the ladies rule the Grammys

- ARTISTS
It was ladies night at the Grammys on Sunday (10Feb19) as country star Kacey Musgraves picked up the night's top honour and another three.
A year after Recording Academy bosses were criticised for not honouring enough women in the major categories, the 2019 honours were all about the girls with Lady Gaga and Brandi Carlile each picking up a triple, and H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Tori Kelly and Lauren Daigle claiming two awards apiece.
But, leading with four were Musgraves, who claimed Best Album and a trio of country awards, and an absent Childish Gambino, who walked off with Record and Song of the Year among his four-gong haul.
Host Alicia Keys welcomed Gaga, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith to the stage to kick off the ceremony with an empowerment message and then the ladies took over with the night's performance highlights as Musgraves, Carlile, Dua Lipa and St. Vincent, Diana Ross, Cardi B, H.E.R, and Gaga wowed the audience at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Keys also performed a medley of the songs she wished she had written, including hits from Roberta Flack, Nat 'King' Cole, Lauren Hill, and Kings of Leon.
But the Grammys' two magical musical moments both featured Miley Cyrus - she took the stage with Shawn Mendes for a rendition of his hit In My Blood and then joined Katy Perry, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Musgraves for a terrific tribute to 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year recipient Dolly Parton.
The country music icon sang with each of her guests, belting out Here You Come Again with Katy and Kacey, Jolene with Miley, After The Goldrush with Maren and Miley, and new song Red Shoes with Little Big Town. They all teamed up to sing 9 to 5 to close out the night's top live music moment.
There were also performance highlights from rapper Travis Scott, who turned the Grammys stage into a block party, while Jennifer Lopez headlined a Motown tribute with Smokey Robinson and Ne-Yo, and Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day joined forces to honour the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.
The full list of winners is:
Album Of The Year
Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
Record Of The Year
This Is America - Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, producers; Derek 'MixedByAli' Ali, Riley Mackin & Shaan Singh, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer (Childish Gambino)
Song Of The Year
This Is America - Childish Gambino
Best New Artist
Dua Lipa
Best R&B Album
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
Best Rap Song
God's Plan - Drake
Best Rap Album
Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B
Best Country Album
Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best R&B Performance
Best Part - H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand - Leon Bridges & How Deep Is Your Love - PJ Morton Featuring Yebba (TIE)
Best R&B Song
Boo’d Up - Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Everything is Love - Beyonce and JAY-Z (The Carters)
Best Rock Performance
When Bad Does Good - Chris Cornell
Best Metal Performance
Electric Messiah - High On Fire
Best Rock Song
Masseduction - Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
Best Rock Album
From The Fires - Greta Van Fleet
Best Rap Performance (TIE)
King’s Dead - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake & Bubblin - Anderson Paak (TIE)
Best Rap/Sung Performance
This Is America - Childish Gambino
Best Music Video
This Is America
Best Music Film
Quincy
Best Country Solo Performance
Butterflies - Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Tequila - Dan + Shay
Best Country Song
Space Cowboy - Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Best Pop Solo Performance
Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) - Lady Gaga
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
My Way - Willie Nelson
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sweetener - Ariana Grande
Best Dance Recording
Electricity - Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Woman Worldwide - Justice Music
Best Americana Album
By The Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile
Best Bluegrass Album
The Travelin’ McCourys - Travelin’ McCourys
Best Traditional Blues Album
The Blues Is Alive And Well - Buddy Guy
Best Comedy Album
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation - Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album
The Band’s Visit
Best Alternative Music Album
Colors - Beck
Best Instrumental Composition
Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil) from BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Stars And Stripes Forever - John Daversa
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Spiderman Theme - Randy Waldman
Best Recording Package
Masseduction - Willo Perron, art director St. Vincent
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of 'Weird Al' Yankovic - Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & 'Weird Al' Yankovic, art directors
Best Album Notes
Voices Of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented By William Ferris - David Evans, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris - William Ferris, April Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Colors - Beck
Best Remixed Recording
Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix) - Mura Masa, Remixer HAIM
Best Immersive Audio Album
Eye In The Sky: 35th Anniversary Edition - Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson, & Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer (The Alan Parsons Project)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Steve Gadd Band - Steve Gadd
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Never Alone - Tori Kelly & Kirk Franklin, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
You Say - Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters
Best Roots Gospel Album
Unexpected - Jason Crabb
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Look Up Child - Lauren Daigle
Best Gospel Album
Hiding Place - Tori Kelly
Best World Music Album
Freedom - Soweto Gospel Choir
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media winner
Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson, Composer
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Greatest Showman - The Greatest Showman
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Shallow - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Best New Age Album
Opium Moon - Opium Moon
Best American Roots Performance
The Joke - Brandi Carlile
Best American Roots Song
The Joke - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Please Don’t Be Dead - Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album
All Ashore - Punch Brothers
Best Children’s Album
All The Sounds - Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio, Books & Storytelling)
Faith: A Journey For All - President Jimmy Carter
Best Latin Pop Album
Sincera - Claudia Brant
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Aztlan - ZOE
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
¡Mexico Por Siempre! - Luis Miguel
Best Tropical Latin Album
Anniversary - Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Best Regional Roots Music Album
No ‘Ane’I - Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
44/876 - Sting & Shaggy
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Don’t Fence Me In - John Daversa, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Window - Cecile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Emanon - The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom - John Daversa
Best Latin Jazz Album
Back To The Sunset - Dafnis Prieto Big Band
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Pharrell Williams
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs
Best Choral Performance
McLoskey: Zealot Canticles - Donald Nally, conductor (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Anderson, Laurie: Landfall - Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental
Kernis: Violin Concerto - James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Songs Of Orpheus: Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi - Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo’s Fire, ensembles
Best Classical Compendium
Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems Of Life; Glacier; Rush - JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Kernis: Violin Concerto - Aaron Jay Kernis, composer (James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)