Brandi Carlile leads early Grammy winners with pre-show triple

Brandi Carlile was an early triple winner at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (10Feb19), picking up three honours at a pre-show ceremony.

The singer/songwriter, who led all female nominees with six mentions going into Sunday, landed Best Americana Album for By The Way, I Forgive You, while her song The Joke picked up Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song gongs.

Carlile, 37, opened up about her difficult high school years after coming out as a teen as she took the stage to accept her first award, stating, "Americana music is the island of misfit toys. I am such a misfit. It is this music that has shaped my life and made me who I am...

"I came out of the closet at 15 years old when I was in high school, and I can assure you that I was never invited to any parties and never got to attend a dance. To be embraced by this enduring and loving community has been the dance of a lifetime. Thank you for being my island."

Lady Gaga, Beck and Kacey Musgraves were early double winners at the pre-show ceremony - Gaga picked up the Best Song Written For Visual Media prize for her Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt collaboration Shallow from her movie debut A Star is Born, and the Best Pop Solo Performance award for Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?), while Beck's Colors was named Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and country star Kasey landed Best Country Solo Performance for Butterflies, and Best Country Song for Space Cowboy.

Ariana Grande, who snubbed the awards show due to a bust-up with Grammys boss Ken Ehrlich last week, was also an early winner, claiming the Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener, and Childish Gambino's This is America was named Best Music Video. The rap star's 2018 number one also picked up the Best Rap/Sung Performance award.

The 61st annual ceremony, hosted by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, opened with a little Latin flavour as Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin, trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, and J Balvin hit the stage for a colourful collaboration.

On the red carpet outside, the Havana star revealed her family would be part of her set: "I have my grandma, my mom, my sister and my dad (here) and the whole performance is based off kinda my grandma's childhood; she grew up in Havana... every family had a different room (in a house) and there was like a common patio, where people would just kinda jam out and have a party.

"So I have my dad and my sister in one room onstage and I'll give them a little cue to do something... The performance hits very close to home because it's about my family and it's about my story."

Keys welcomed "some of my sisters" onto the stage at the top of the show as Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michelle Obama, and Jennifer Lopez, wearing a huge-brimmed hat, stepped out to deliver a woman-power and inclusion message. Obama received a standing ovation as she lined up alongside her famous friends.

Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes' much-anticipated collaboration then took centre stage at Staples Center. The two stars wore all black for a stirring duet on his hit In My Blood.

The first award of the actual ceremony went to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Shallow, giving the Poker Face singer an early triple.

The full list of pre-show winners is:

Best Dance Recording

Electricity - Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Woman Worldwide - Justice Music

Best Reggae Album

44/876 - Sting & Shaggy

Best R&B Performance

Best Part - H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand - Leon Bridges & How Deep Is Your Love - PJ Morton Featuring Yebba (TIE)

Best R&B Song

Boo’d Up - Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Everything is Love - Beyonce and JAY-Z (The Carters)

Best Rock Performance

When Bad Does Good - Chris Cornell

Best Metal Performance

Electric Messiah - High On Fire

Best Rock Song

Masseduction - Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

Best Rock Album

From The Fires - Greta Van Fleet

Best Rap Performance (TIE)

King’s Dead - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake & Bubblin - Anderson Paak (TIE)

Best Rap/Sung Performance

This Is America - Childish Gambino

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Best Music Video

This Is America

Best Music Film

Quincy

Best Country Solo Performance

Butterflies - Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Tequila - Dan + Shay

Best Country Song

Space Cowboy - Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Best Pop Solo Performance

Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) - Lady Gaga

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

My Way - Willie Nelson

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sweetener - Ariana Grande

Best Americana Album

By The Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile

Best Bluegrass Album

The Travelin’ McCourys - Travelin’ McCourys

Best Traditional Blues Album

The Blues Is Alive And Well - Buddy Guy

Best Comedy Album

Equanimity & The Bird Revelation - Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album

The Band’s Visit

Best Alternative Music Album

Colors - Beck

Best Instrumental Composition

Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil) from BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Stars And Stripes Forever - John Daversa

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Spiderman Theme - Randy Waldman

Best Recording Package

Masseduction - Willo Perron, art director St. Vincent

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of 'Weird Al' Yankovic - Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & 'Weird Al' Yankovic, art directors

Best Album Notes

Voices Of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented By William Ferris - David Evans, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris - William Ferris, April Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Colors - Beck

Best Remixed Recording

Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix) - Mura Masa, Remixer HAIM

Best Immersive Audio Album

Eye In The Sky: 35th Anniversary Edition - Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson, & Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer (The Alan Parsons Project)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Steve Gadd Band - Steve Gadd

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Never Alone - Tori Kelly & Kirk Franklin, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

You Say - Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters

Best Roots Gospel Album

Unexpected - Jason Crabb

Best World Music Album

Freedom - Soweto Gospel Choir

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media winner

Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson, Composer

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Greatest Showman - The Greatest Showman

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Shallow - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Best New Age Album

Opium Moon - Opium Moon

Best American Roots Performance

The Joke - Brandi Carlile

Best American Roots Song

The Joke - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Please Don’t Be Dead - Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album

All Ashore - Punch Brothers

Best Children’s Album

All The Sounds - Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio, Books & Storytelling)

Faith: A Journey For All - President Jimmy Carter

Best Latin Pop Album

Sincera - Claudia Brant

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Aztlan - ZOE

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

¡Mexico Por Siempre! - Luis Miguel

Best Tropical Latin Album

Anniversary - Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Best Regional Roots Music Album

No ‘Ane’I - Kalani Pe’a

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Don’t Fence Me In - John Daversa, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Window - Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Emanon - The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom - John Daversa

Best Latin Jazz Album

Back To The Sunset - Dafnis Prieto Big Band

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Orchestral Performance

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs

Best Choral Performance

McLoskey: Zealot Canticles - Donald Nally, conductor (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Anderson, Laurie: Landfall - Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental

Kernis: Violin Concerto - James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Songs Of Orpheus: Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi - Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo’s Fire, ensembles

Best Classical Compendium

Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems Of Life; Glacier; Rush - JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Kernis: Violin Concerto - Aaron Jay Kernis, composer (James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)