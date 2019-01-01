Brandi Carlile leads early Grammy winners with pre-show triple

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- COMPETITION
Brandi Carlile was an early triple winner at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (10Feb19), picking up three honours at a pre-show ceremony.
The singer/songwriter, who led all female nominees with six mentions going into Sunday, landed Best Americana Album for By The Way, I Forgive You, while her song The Joke picked up Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song gongs.
Carlile, 37, opened up about her difficult high school years after coming out as a teen as she took the stage to accept her first award, stating, "Americana music is the island of misfit toys. I am such a misfit. It is this music that has shaped my life and made me who I am...
"I came out of the closet at 15 years old when I was in high school, and I can assure you that I was never invited to any parties and never got to attend a dance. To be embraced by this enduring and loving community has been the dance of a lifetime. Thank you for being my island."
Lady Gaga, Beck and Kacey Musgraves were early double winners at the pre-show ceremony - Gaga picked up the Best Song Written For Visual Media prize for her Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt collaboration Shallow from her movie debut A Star is Born, and the Best Pop Solo Performance award for Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?), while Beck's Colors was named Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and country star Kasey landed Best Country Solo Performance for Butterflies, and Best Country Song for Space Cowboy.
Ariana Grande, who snubbed the awards show due to a bust-up with Grammys boss Ken Ehrlich last week, was also an early winner, claiming the Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener, and Childish Gambino's This is America was named Best Music Video. The rap star's 2018 number one also picked up the Best Rap/Sung Performance award.
The 61st annual ceremony, hosted by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, opened with a little Latin flavour as Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin, trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, and J Balvin hit the stage for a colourful collaboration.
On the red carpet outside, the Havana star revealed her family would be part of her set: "I have my grandma, my mom, my sister and my dad (here) and the whole performance is based off kinda my grandma's childhood; she grew up in Havana... every family had a different room (in a house) and there was like a common patio, where people would just kinda jam out and have a party.
"So I have my dad and my sister in one room onstage and I'll give them a little cue to do something... The performance hits very close to home because it's about my family and it's about my story."
Keys welcomed "some of my sisters" onto the stage at the top of the show as Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michelle Obama, and Jennifer Lopez, wearing a huge-brimmed hat, stepped out to deliver a woman-power and inclusion message. Obama received a standing ovation as she lined up alongside her famous friends.
Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes' much-anticipated collaboration then took centre stage at Staples Center. The two stars wore all black for a stirring duet on his hit In My Blood.
The first award of the actual ceremony went to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Shallow, giving the Poker Face singer an early triple.
The full list of pre-show winners is:
Best Dance Recording
Electricity - Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Woman Worldwide - Justice Music
Best Reggae Album
44/876 - Sting & Shaggy
Best R&B Performance
Best Part - H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand - Leon Bridges & How Deep Is Your Love - PJ Morton Featuring Yebba (TIE)
Best R&B Song
Boo’d Up - Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Everything is Love - Beyonce and JAY-Z (The Carters)
Best Rock Performance
When Bad Does Good - Chris Cornell
Best Metal Performance
Electric Messiah - High On Fire
Best Rock Song
Masseduction - Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
Best Rock Album
From The Fires - Greta Van Fleet
Best Rap Performance (TIE)
King’s Dead - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake & Bubblin - Anderson Paak (TIE)
Best Rap/Sung Performance
This Is America - Childish Gambino
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Pharrell WilliamsBest Rap Performance (TIE)
King’s Dead - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake & Bubblin - Anderson Paak (TIE)
Best Rap/Sung Performance
This Is America - Childish Gambino
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Pharrell Williams
Best Music Video
This Is America
Best Music Film
Quincy
Best Country Solo Performance
Butterflies - Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Tequila - Dan + Shay
Best Country Song
Space Cowboy - Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Best Pop Solo Performance
Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) - Lady Gaga
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
My Way - Willie Nelson
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sweetener - Ariana Grande
Best Americana Album
By The Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile
Best Bluegrass Album
The Travelin’ McCourys - Travelin’ McCourys
Best Traditional Blues Album
The Blues Is Alive And Well - Buddy Guy
Best Comedy Album
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation - Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album
The Band’s Visit
Best Alternative Music Album
Colors - Beck
Best Instrumental Composition
Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil) from BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Stars And Stripes Forever - John Daversa
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Spiderman Theme - Randy Waldman
Best Recording Package
Masseduction - Willo Perron, art director St. Vincent
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of 'Weird Al' Yankovic - Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & 'Weird Al' Yankovic, art directors
Best Album Notes
Voices Of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented By William Ferris - David Evans, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris - William Ferris, April Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Colors - Beck
Best Remixed Recording
Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix) - Mura Masa, Remixer HAIM
Best Immersive Audio Album
Eye In The Sky: 35th Anniversary Edition - Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson, & Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer (The Alan Parsons Project)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Steve Gadd Band - Steve Gadd
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Never Alone - Tori Kelly & Kirk Franklin, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
You Say - Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters
Best Roots Gospel Album
Unexpected - Jason Crabb
Best World Music Album
Freedom - Soweto Gospel Choir
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media winner
Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson, Composer
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Greatest Showman - The Greatest Showman
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Shallow - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Best New Age Album
Opium Moon - Opium Moon
Best American Roots Performance
The Joke - Brandi Carlile
Best American Roots Song
The Joke - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Please Don’t Be Dead - Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album
All Ashore - Punch Brothers
Best Children’s Album
All The Sounds - Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio, Books & Storytelling)
Faith: A Journey For All - President Jimmy Carter
Best Latin Pop Album
Sincera - Claudia Brant
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Aztlan - ZOE
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
¡Mexico Por Siempre! - Luis Miguel
Best Tropical Latin Album
Anniversary - Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Best Regional Roots Music Album
No ‘Ane’I - Kalani Pe’a
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Don’t Fence Me In - John Daversa, soloist
Best Dance Recording
Electricity - Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Window - Cecile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Emanon - The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom - John Daversa
Best Latin Jazz Album
Back To The Sunset - Dafnis Prieto Big Band
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs
Best Choral Performance
McLoskey: Zealot Canticles - Donald Nally, conductor (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Anderson, Laurie: Landfall - Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental
Kernis: Violin Concerto - James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Songs Of Orpheus: Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi - Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo’s Fire, ensembles
Best Classical Compendium
Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems Of Life; Glacier; Rush - JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Kernis: Violin Concerto - Aaron Jay Kernis, composer (James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)