Bebe Rexha felt like Cinderella at Grammys after struggling to find designers to dress her

Bebe Rexha defied designers who once refused to dress her as she enjoyed a Cinderella moment at the Grammys.

The singer wowed on the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony on Sunday (10Feb19) in a stunning red gown designed by Jeremy Scott of Moschino after revealing designers had refused to dress her due to her size.

Last month (Jan19) the 29 year old posted a video on Instagram, in which she shared her struggle to find an outfit for the ceremony.

"A lot of times artists will go and talk to designers, and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet... I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big," she said. "If a size 6/8 is too big then, I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f**king dresses... To all the people that said that I’m thick... f**k you, I don’t want to wear your f**king dresses."

The video led to an outpouring of support from fans and stars alike - something the star did not expect.

“It’s been amazing...," she said. "I just did the video because I was really heartbroken and it bummed me,” she told Ryan Seacrest on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet show. "They said I was too big or fat and I love my body and I just want other girls to love their bodies.”

Rexha noted several big name designers, like Christian Siriano and Karl Lagerfeld, had offered to dress her after her post.

“I was like, ‘This is amazing,'” she said, sharing the fact she hopes her experience inspires women to be proud of the way they look.

“At the end of the day, I truly believe what is inside and the music you’re making and the art you’re making (is what counts),” Rexha said during the segment. “I want to have a Cinderella moment: I want it (dress) to be so hard to walk in. I can’t believe that I am finally nominated for a Grammy, two Grammys! For me this is my Cinderella moment."