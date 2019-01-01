Halsey sparks G-Eazy infidelity rumours with fiery SNL performance

Halsey suggested her ex G-Eazy cheated on her during a fiery performance on comedy show Saturday Night Live over the weekend (09Feb19).

The pop star called it quits with her Him & I collaborator in October (18), marking their second break-up in just three months, after initially ending their year-long romance in July (18), and the singer, who served as host and musical guest on the sketch show, sparked rumours the rapper was unfaithful during their on-again/off-again relationship during her powerful set.

Rocking a long red wig and black lace lingerie, Halsey performed her hit Without Me surrounded by black walls daubed with white writing.

The words, "Sorry Ashley I Cheated", along with various locations across the U.S., prompted fans on Twitter to speculate that the 24-year-old star was revealing the messages sent to her by G-Eazy, confessing he had been unfaithful multiple times.

"In Los Angeles, in Minneapolis, in New Orleans, in Austin, in Dallas, at home in Los Angeles... More places I can't even remember... I'm so sorry," the messages on the set read.

While neither Halsey nor G-Eazy ever confirmed the reason for their break-up last year, Without Me, which was released shortly after they split, was believed to be written about the tumultuous end to their relationship.

Halsey recently revealed the reason why she had kept quiet about the break-up, explaining she wanted to make music, not drama.

"The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines,” she told Glamour magazine. “Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality."