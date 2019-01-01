Ariana Grande wrote three versions of Thank You, Next during relationship issues

Ariana Grande had to change the lyrics to her song Thank U, Next several times because her relationship with Pete Davidson kept going back and forth.

The God Is a Woman hitmaker and Davidson parted ways in October (18) after become engaged in June (18) and she explains that while she was writing the track, they had broken up and gotten back together before it was released in November (18).

"I was also trying to be protective," she told radio host Zach Sang. "In my relationship (with Pete) at the time, things were like up and down and on and off, and so I didn't know what was going to happen and then we got back together, so I had to make a different version of it, and then we broke up again, so we ended up going with that verse."

"There's a version where I was getting married, there's a version where I'm not getting married, there's a version with nothing - we're not talking about anything," she continued. "But we all knew that the first version was gonna be the version we ultimately went with."

Ariana also admits she was "scared" to put her personal life in her music because it's "real" for her.

"It was a big risk and a very scary thing to do, because it is my life," she said. "I understand that to a lot of people, I'm not a real person, or it's easy to just kind of like see me as like, a song or a picture or like a thing that kind of exists in their head and they know what they know and that's it. But at the end of the day, these are people and relationships. It's real s**t to me. It is real life and I spent a lot of time with each of those people... it was like scary to put in a song."