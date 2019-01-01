Tyler Hubbard to be a second-time father

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife are expecting their second child.

The country singer revealed the happy news at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party on Saturday (09Feb19) when he kissed his wife Hayley's small baby bump on the red carpet, according to Us Weekly magazine.

Tyler and Hayley, who wed in 2015, are already parents to daughter Olivia Rose Hubbard, who was born in December 2017.

In June, the 32 year old opened up about his desire to add more kids to his family.

"I think we're going to end up - if it's God's plan - hopefully with three kids," he told Entertainment Tonight.

And the God, Your Mama, and Me hitmaker also revealed the couple is considering the possibility of adoption.

"I don't know if that will be the second or third kid, but we're going to let a year or two go by, enjoy figuring out how to be parents and then see where it goes," he said.

Tyler also gushed about parenthood in Olivia's birth announcement days after she came into the world.

"I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love @hayley_hubbard but last night God gave us Olivia Rose and melted our hearts," he wrote on Instagram. "We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn't even been 24 hours yet. Our life has been forever been changed for the better."

"I can't wait to share more photos with y'all. I'll try to contain myself from being the annoying parent that post 50 pics a day but I've already taken over 100 so forgive me."