Pussycat Dolls' Melody Thornton dismisses Kim Kardashian feud talk

Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton has rubbished rumours she was feuding with Kim Kardashian over Kanye West.

The singer and dancer, 34, briefly dated the Life of Pablo rapper in 2010, and denied that the romance affected her friendship with the reality star and beauty mogul.

"I definitely knew Kanye before I even met Kim. But they’re happy and together and I’m very happy for them," she told the Daily Mirror.

Melody, who’s currently appearing on U.K. show Dancing on Ice, insisted that her and Kim "just stopped speaking", and their former close friendship fizzled out over the years.

"Our lives just went in different directions. She’s a mother and she’s married, and I started spending a lot of time in Europe and we just kinda lost touch. It is what it is," she explained.

She added that she had simply drifted apart from Kim, but still loves her and "wishes her the best".

"And I just believe in letting life roll. Life brings people back together if they’re meant to be together. I’m sure she’s fine without me and I’m OK without her," Melody said.

The star also opened up about her issues with low self-confidence while in the girl band, and revealed she suffered with agonising panic attacks.

"I lost so much confidence and felt really worthless. Because it was pointed out, over and over again, that I was the weakest link in the group. And when you’re told, over and over again, ‘you’re worthless in this group’, it’s amazing how it affects you mentally," she sighed.

Melody was 19 when she joined the Pussycat Dolls, alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt and Jessica Sutta.

“I started having panic attacks when I was in the group, on planes and random places. It was obvious my body was saying, ‘let’s stop doing this’. It took me years to get over it, it really did," she sadly added.