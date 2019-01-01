Kylie Jenner throws epic 'Stormiworld' party for daughter's first birthday

Kylie Jenner threw an epic 'Stormiworld' party for her daughter's first birthday.

Taking inspiration from her baby daddy Travis Scott's Grammy nominated album, Astroworld, Kylie pulled out all the stops for the bash, which included a giant inflatable entrance in the shape of the tot's face – a direct reference to Scott's album cover.

Even though Stormi turned one on 1 February (19), her birthday party was postponed due to bad weather in Los Angeles earlier this month, and was further delayed due to her rapper dad performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Atlanta, Georgia.

The make-up mogul reportedly hired the entire backlot at Universal Studios in California for the bash, and the proud mum took to her Instagram Stories to share her daughter's huge shindig.

"Pulling up to Stormi's party," she said in her first clip, as she walked through a butterfly rainbow forest set up in the venue, before revealing the huge fairground that was inside the bash. Kylie even organised Stormi's Shop, which featured merchandise including baby sweatshirts and shirts.

Grandmother Kris Jenner, aunties Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, along with their children, were also in attendance, as was Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Mini cheese and pepperoni pizzas and pretzels were served to guests, with fries given out in pink Louis Vuitton inspired holders, emblazoned with Stormi's initials.

The adorable tot also had giant carousel-themed birthday cake that included photos of the mother-daughter duo, and life-size teddy bears for the younger guests to take home along with their party bags.

The party further included a performance of the hit song Baby Shark by life-size caricatures, and Kylie and Travis took over the dancefloor with their daughter to dance along.

Not seen at the bash were Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who are reportedly in New York for Fashion Week.