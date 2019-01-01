NEWS Zac Hanson keen for The X Factor judging job Newsdesk Share with :







Zac Hanson would be up for a judging role on The X Factor if Simon Cowell ever came calling.



The 33-year-old found fame with his older brothers Taylor and Isaac in 1997 with the smash hit tune MMMBop, which topped charts around the world.



Hanson have continued to release new music over the years, and Zac says he’d totally be up for helping to discover new talent.



“Being an X Factor judge would be interesting. Being able to talk to people critically about music, that’s a cool job title – judging people,” he told Britain’s Now magazine.



The U.K. version of The X Factor has previously welcomed stars including Sharon Osbourne, Mel B, Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland as judges, while the U.S. format saw Kelly, Nicole, Britney Spears, Paula Abdul and Demi Lovato occupy chairs on the panel.



The show is notorious for bickering between the judges, something Zac thinks he’s well equipped for after working so closely with his brothers.



“We fight and disagree. We’re so judgemental with each other, we can argue for four or five hours,” he confessed.

Hanson last released an album in November (18), String Theory, featuring the Prague Symphony performing string arrangements by composer David Campbell.



Around that time they also worked with Beach Boys legend Mike Love, providing backing vocals on the title track from his Reason for the Season holiday album.



"The Beach Boys were the first concert we ever went to; I was like, six years old," Zac previously said. "Obviously (we) love (their) vocals... (They're) icons."



"We're still pinching ourselves (over the collaboration).”

