Peter Capaldi plays grieving widow in relative's music video

Former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi has taken a starring role in relative Lewis Capaldi's new music video as a grieving widow.

The Scottish actor's character becomes part of a new family after donating his late wife's heart to a young mum in the emotionally charged promo for Someone You Loved.

The video tests all of Peter's acting talents as he mourns the loss of his partner, while listening to her heart beating in another woman's chest.

The powerful video to accompany Lewis' first U.K. top 10 single has been released in partnership with organ donation charity Live Life Give Life, which gets a mention at the end of the promo.

"I wanted to do something a bit different to what I had before and try to take the opportunity to raise awareness for something that I thought was deserving," the singer/songwriter says of his decision to reach out to the charity, after speaking to his mum who is a nurse.

"Coincidentally, while working on the video, I received a message from a fan of my music, Jim, who is currently on the organ transplant list himself. For me, this solidified how important it is to try and raise awareness for this subject in order to help Jim and the many others just like him."

Lewis reveals he had only met his relative, Peter, once before approaching him to star in the video.

"He came along to a show of mine in London last year," he explains to WENN. "It was such a massive honour getting to work with him and director, Phil Beastall, on it (video) over the two days we shot. He’s absolutely incredible in the video and I’m so proud of how It turned out."

The Someone You Loved video was released online on Friday (08Feb19).