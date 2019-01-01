Liam Payne ‘isn’t allowed to introduce women he’s dating to son Bear’

Cheryl has reportedly banned her ex Liam Payne from introducing his alleged new girlfriend Naomi Campbell to their son Bear.

The singer, 25, and the 48-year-old supermodel are said to be “officially dating,” and seemingly confirmed their romance with a date night at Afrobeats singer Davido’s gig at London’s O2 in January (19).

However, his ex Cheryl, 35, has reportedly insisted he steer clear of introductions to their son, who turns two in March, until he’s sure the romance is serious.

“Cheryl has reminded Liam that he’s not allowed to introduce women he’s dating to their child,” a source told Britain's Heat magazine. “He’s told her that he and Naomi are the real deal, but she doesn’t want Naomi anywhere near Bear unless they can prove what they have is going to last.”

The unlikely couple first sparked speculation of a budding relationship when they exchanged a series of flirty messages on Instagram.

Commenting on a steamy black-and-white photo of Liam, Naomi wrote: "Beautiful Soul."

Liam quickly replied, "Takes one to know one," with a kissy face emoji.

And on a photo Naomi shared of her showing off an incredible afro hairstyle as she prepared for the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Couture Week, the Strip That Down singer wrote: "Perfection in a person... don't give me those eyes."

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted that the pair has been liking each other's Instagram posts since late December.

With their romance thought to date back to a New Year’s trip to Ghana, Cheryl is reportedly keen for Liam to keep their son Bear out of his new relationship.

“It’s really hard for them to hide their feelings,” the insider commented. “They’ve been going round each other’s houses, and they do really fancy each other.”