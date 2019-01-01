NEWS Ariana Grande appears to pay tribute to Mac Miller in new track Ghostin' Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande appears to have dropped a major tribute to her late ex Mac Miller on a new album track.



The pop star released her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next, on Friday (08Feb19), and fans are speculating that one tune, Ghostin’, is all about the tragic rapper, who died last year (18),



The song, which even appears to resemble Mac's track 2009, features the lyrics, "Though I wish he were here instead/Don’t want that living in your head/He just comes to visit me/When I’m dreaming every now and then."



Miller's death came while Grande was dating comedian Pete Davidson. The couple broke off its engagement and split shortly after the tragedy.



Responding to fans' speculation about the track, Ariana has suggested the song runs much deeper - and could provide a clue as to why she and Pete split.



"(It's about) feeling badly for the person you’re with bc (because) you love somebody else. feeling badly bc he can tell he can’t compare... and how i should be ghosting him," the star wrote on Twitter.



Another new track, Make Up, features a shout out to Rihanna's Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, which hasn't gone unnoticed by the Umbrella singer and her partners.



Grande sings: "Promise me that when you kiss my lips, you'll make it stick/That’s the way to shut me up after an argument/No eyeliner on, but looking at you is the fix/Highlight of my life, just like that Fenty Beauty kit."



Fenty bosses responded to the mention via Twitter on Friday, writing: "When @ArianaGrande said Highlight of my life, just like that Fenty Beauty kit on 'make up' y'all KNOW we felt that," and adding a heart emoji and the hashtag #thankunext.

