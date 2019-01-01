Hailey Baldwin was stunned when Justin Bieber proposed during a trip to the Bahamas

Model Hailey Baldwin has shared intimate details of the day she accepted new husband Justin Bieber's hand in marriage.

The Sorry singer married the cover girl at a New York courthouse in September (18) after they reconnected last summer following a 2015 breakup, and the pop star's new wife has opened up about his proposal in a new video interview for Vogue, revealing he popped the question during a trip to the Bahamas.

“We were alone in a house, just the two of us. It was very special,” the 22 year old gushed.

Justin went down the traditional route by asking Hailey's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, if he could marry his daughter before getting down on one knee.

“Yes, he did," the model confirmed of Justin's decision to ask her father for permission.

The couple is still planning to hold a wedding ceremony with family members and friends, and Hailey has decided to wear “an off-white” wedding dress to the impending nuptials.

Hailey's latest revelations come just days after Justin opened up to Vogue in a joint interview about getting married to the runway star, revealing he took a vow of celibacy months before tying the knot.

The 24 year old admitted that their desire to have sex was one reason why they got married so fast, but there were other factors involved too.

"When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is what I've been looking for’," he shared.