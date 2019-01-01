Katy Perry: 'I'm not sure marriage is for me'

Katy Perry may be one and done when it comes to marriage.

The Roar hitmaker wed British comedian Russell Brand in 2010 but the union only lasted two years, and now Katy is pretty sure she'll never be a wife again.

"I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things," she tells Paper magazine. "I mean, I was married when I was 25. I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life', and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was."

But Katy, who is currently dating actor Orlando Bloom, insists she deeply appreciates all her past relationships and the lessons they taught her.

"It's easy to be single and not to be called out on your stuff, living your awesome single life, thinking you're the greatest, and the best, and doing anything you want," she says. "But then when you get in a partnership, you guys are there to teach each other lessons."

For now, Perry is focused on continuing to grow and enjoying her thirties.

"I'm just such a different person than I was (in my twenties)," she says. "The foundation was always there. I've always been hella sarcastic, always the black sheep, always thought outside the box... (But) whereas I used to think things were too scary or not for me, now I've pushed my limits in all of that. I'm really more tolerant and accepting. It's really just your thirties. I love them so much."