Liam Hemsworth thrilled Miley Cyrus took his last name

Liam Hemsworth was stunned when his wife Miley Cyrus revealed she was taking his last name.

The Hunger Games star reveals he and the singer didn't discuss her potential name change before they tied the knot in December (18), and the Wrecking Ball hitmaker left her new husband a little emotional when she told him she would be adopting the moniker Miley Ray Hemsworth.

"She'll obviously still be known as Miley Cyrus (professionally), but she took my name, which was great," he told Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday (08Feb19). "I think that was honestly one of the best things about it (wedding). I didn't ask her to take my name, but then she was like, 'No, of course I'm taking it', and I'm like, 'That's awesome, that's really good, thank you'."

The longtime couple is still basking in its newlywed status and Liam reveals he likes to be able to call Miley his wife.

"It's become a little bit more normal, but the first couple weeks... was really fun to be wife and husband," he said.

Liam and Miley exchanged vows during a small ceremony in Tennessee, surrounded by their immediate family members and close friends, and the actor reveals the special day was perfect.

"We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big," he added. "We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other. We just wanted to do something kind of simple and organic and with just basically immediate family. It was a very nice day, a really special day."