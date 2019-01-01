This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists

Every week, Music News and Liberty Music look at the best new releases from emerging and self-releasing artists.Bristolian band The Desert masterfully add their own spin on the ever-evolving dark-pop sound and suitably whet appetites for their forthcoming project, the Winning You Back EP. The song addresses the concept of the title, Bitterness, in terms of accepting the negatives that come with life and moving on stronger rather than lingering on the past.Ahead of his upcoming Vara EP, nimino releases a slick, hip hop infused electronic cut Back Up with emerging vocalist Harrison Mayo. Grooving soft synths create a smooth back and forth with the funky bassline and set the perfect foundation for Mayo to lay his honeyed croons. nimino’s distinct electronic and chilled sound doesn’t pertain specifically to any genre, allowing him to navigate from one style to another with ease - a true testament to his talents.Norwegian indie-rock six-piece Kakkmaddafakka switch gears back to their most intimate and honest selves on Runaway Girl, their first release since 2017 album Hus. Despite pulling inspiration from iconic sounds of the past, Kakkmaddafakka set themselves on the cutting edge of modern indie pop.Renowned Italian DJ and producer T.N.Y. joins forces with fellow Italian producer Wlady for Beatrice, a call back to the classic 90s house, tuned for the modern day a sharp commercial edge and infectious vocal.EDM duo PINEO & LOEB just shared a full album of covers of some of the biggest songs in pop culture for the 40 years, reimagined in their colourful electronic style, with the help of a few friends along the way. A standout for us is their iteration of U2’s Electrical Storm which features the vocal talents of Christina Rotondo and highlights their talent by adding their own flavour without straying too far from the original.