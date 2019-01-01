LeAnn Rimes postpones concerts after dog dies

LeAnn Rimes has postponed three concerts after her dog Eveie was killed by a coyote earlier this week (beg04Feb19).

The Can't Fight the Moonlight singer's team announced on Thursday that she would no longer be performing in New Jersey that evening, in Massachusetts on Friday or in Connecticut on Saturday due to "a sudden loss".

Hours after her team apologised to fans on her behalf and gave out the rescheduled dates, LeAnn thanked her fans on Twitter for their "outpouring of kindness and love" and said her family's hearts were broken, but still didn't go into details about her loss.

However, the singer took to Instagram late Thursday night and revealed that she was mourning her dog Eveie, who she saw getting attacked by a coyote earlier this week.

"This is one of the most difficult, heartbroken moments our whole family has ever experienced. Our baby, Eveie was attacked in front of us yesterday by a coyote," the 36-year-old wrote besides a slideshow of Eveie photos. "(Husband) Eddie, the boys and myself are left with such a hole in our family and in our hearts. She was our daughter, our boy's best friend (sic). We've taken turns crying and consoling for a day and a half now and it's far from over.

"They'll never be another Eveie, she was one of a kind. There will always be great LovE and gratitude in our hearts for the years we were blessed to care for her. Eveie, I know you can hear us when we say 'You were and always will be our angel. We LovE you beyond, beyond. Rest well and we'll see you again when we ourselves leave this earth plane to join you in the vast field of consciousness.'"

LeAnn, who is married to actor Eddie Cibrian, who has two sons from his previous marriage to reality star Brandi Glanville, is set to resume her tour in Texas on 15 February.