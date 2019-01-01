Ariana Grande credits new album for 'saving my life' after difficult few months

Ariana Grande dropped her new album Thank U, Next on Friday (08Feb19), and credited the record for "saving my life" after a tough few months.

The 25-year-old singer has had a difficult time of late - following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her split from fiance Pete Davidson. And as she celebrated the release of her new record on Twitter, Ariana admitted she was feeling emotional about the album and everything it means to her.

"i’m sorry my posts were late," she tweeted. "scooter (Braun, manager) allison (Kaye, President of Scooter's company SB Projects) my mom and wendy made speeches and i cant stop crying. i love y’all. i hope u enjoy this album. this music, you guys and my friends saved my life. love u. sry. iight bye (sic)."

Songwriter Savan Kotecha, who worked with Ariana on the record, also praised the star in a lengthy Instagram post, writing: "It’s out tonight!!!!!! I can’t even begin to explain how excited I am for the world to hear this album. Me and the team have been so blessed to be apart of some great @arianagrande projects, but this album for sure takes the cake. I don’t say that lightly. @arianagrande’s growth as an artist, writer, person, and visionary has flown to insane heights. She’s truly changing the way things are done with this project. I’m so proud of her and proud to play a small part!"

As well as releasing the album, Ariana also dropped the music video for her new single Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored. In the video, Ariana finds herself in the middle of a love triangle with a couple - played by Riverdale actor Charles Melton and model Ariel Yasmine. Playing on the fact that Ariel and Ariana look strikingly alike, the video follows the singer as she attempts to drive a wedge between the couple, singing lyrics such as "I know it's not right, but I don't care" - before it ends with her going in for a kiss with Ariel.