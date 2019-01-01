Justin Bieber: 'I went through a dark period when I was abusing Xanax'

Justin Bieber went through a "dark" period while abusing prescription drug Xanax.

The Baby hitmaker dealt with a string of legal and personal issues in 2013, including the seizure of his Capuchin monkey at customs in Germany, urinating in a restaurant mop bucket, and landing a DUI in Florida, but he now reveals he wasn't just acting like a spoiled brat - he was struggling internally.

"A lot of the douchey things I was doing gave people the right to be like, 'Man, that's frickin' douchey, bro (sic)'," he tells Vogue magazine. "But a lot of the stuff was like - me peeing in a bucket, people made such a big deal of that. Or me owning a monkey. It's like, if you had the money that I had, why wouldn't you get a monkey? You would get a monkey!"

The singer reveals he wasn't in a good place and he was abusing Xanax to help him cope with all the bad press about his behaviour.

"I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed," he says. "My mom always said to treat women with respect. For me, that was always in my head while I was doing it (having sex), so I could never enjoy it.

"Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security (team) was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing."

Following Bieber's struggles with Xanax and sex, the 24 year old took a vow of celibacy and got sober. He is now married to fellow Christian Hailey Baldwin.