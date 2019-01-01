Cardi B turned down husband's marriage counselling request before split

Cardi B refused to consider counselling to save her marriage to rapper Offset.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker split from the Migos star late last year (18), amid reports suggesting he had cheated on her.

The couple appears to be on good terms but in a candid new Harper's Bazaar interview, Cardi reveals she balked at the idea of asking a third party to sort out their marital problems as his cheating rumours surfaced.

"Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me," she told the publication. "I didn’t want to go to marriage counselling. He (Offset) suggested it, but it’s like, 'I don’t want to go'. There’s no counsellor or nothing that could make me change my mind."

In December, Cardi announced that she and her husband, the father of her baby girl Kulture, had split, but last month (Jan19), the I Like It rapper confirmed reports they were working things out after they were photographed hanging out in Puerto Rico before her performance at San Juan's Electric Holiday Concert.

"(We are) just taking things slow," she told People. "We have a baby right now. That's like our real big focus. I hang out with him, I talk to him every day and we do our thing."

The couple wed in secret in 2017 and welcomed daughter Kulture in July (18).

Asked if she and her estranged husband would be getting back together permanently, Cardi told Harper's Bazaar, "I don’t think so. Who knows? You never know, you can never tell."

She also tells the magazine she's taking time away from romance after her split from Offset, adding, "If you think Imma automatically hop onto you after a marriage that just means you think I’m a sleaze, and I’m not. I have a kid. I have to show an example. Just because I’m out there and very sexual doesn’t mean that I have to be whorish.

"I like to have sex. That doesn’t mean I have to have it with everybody, not that I judge women who want to have sex with the world."