Taylor Swift gifts Cats co-stars huge bags of merchandise

Taylor Swift is winning over her castmates on the set of Cats by gifting them with huge bags of merchandise.

The 29-year-old singer will star as Bombalurina in Tom Hooper's movie adaptation of the beloved musical, alongside famous faces including Ian McKellen, Idris Elba and Rebel Wilson.

And as she works hard on the upcoming film in London, Taylor is ensuring she stays on her co-stars' good sides by lavishing them with presents.

On Wednesday (06Feb19), ballet dancer Eric Underwood, who is also in the film, shared a snap of his swag bag - full of Reputation merchandise, stickers of Taylor's cats Olivia and Meredith, and more.

“When you come home from work with gifts! Thank you to the INCREDIBLE @taylorswift,” he wrote alongside the picture.

Meanwhile, actor Redmand Rance also took to Instagram to show off his gift, writing: "When @taylorswift gets the whole cast gift bags."

While fans are desperate to see Taylor's acting skills on the big screen, her co-star Idris, who plays Macavity in the movie, recently praised the multi-talented star.

"Taylor and I have known each other for a couple of years and we're cool you know. She's a good girl she's a great artist, she's got a really great heart, her work, I'm so excited to work with her in this film she's going to be amazing. And not only is she a musician but she's an actress as well," he told Access Hollywood. "I'm an actor, she's got chops. She holds her own there's no doubt."

Taylor's movie commitments with Cats mean she will be missing the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. However, she's expected to make an appearance at the BAFTA Awards, which are taking place in London on the same night, alongside her The Favourite star boyfriend Joe Alwyn.