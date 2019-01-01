R. Kelly deletes tour announcement post amid backlash

R. Kelly has deleted a social media post announcing his upcoming international tour amid backlash.

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker took to his Instagram account on Wednesday (06Feb19) to tell fans he will head out on the road in Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka later this year.

"NEW TOUR ALERT, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka see y'all soon!," he wrote alongside a flyer announcing the tour.

However, just 24 hours later, the post has mysteriously vanished from Kelly's social media page, with no further indication as to the status of the trek.

It may be that Kelly decided to axe the tour considering the widespread backlash he is facing about going back on the road amid allegations of his sexual abuse.

Following the announcement on Wednesday, Shayne Neumann, Australia's Labor Party’s shadow minister for immigration and border protection, told Britain's The Independent newspaper that his party would support Kelly being denied a visa to the country.

"Labor strongly supports the refusal or cancellation of visas of non-citizens on character or criminal grounds,” he said. "Labor would be seriously concerned if immigration minister David Coleman would allow an individual such as R Kelly into Australia."

Australia has previously denied visas to singer Chris Brown and boxer Floyd Mayweather, both of whom have been accused of domestic abuse in the past.

Kelly has been dominating headlines in recent weeks thanks to the release of the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which detailed the decades of physical, sexual, and mental abuse allegations levelled against the star by a string of women.

He has firmly denied all the claims made against him.