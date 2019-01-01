Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande shut down feud rumours after rap shout out

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have shut down speculation they are feuding after the rapper namedropped her collaborator in a new track.

The Starships singer released Bust Down Barbiana, her freestyle take on Blueface's Thotiana, on Wednesday (06Feb19), and many Ariana fans thought she was shading the popstar when she rapped, "Killing everybody beat, thank u, next Ariana," referring to Ariana's recent single Thank U, Next.

However, the 25-year-old was quick to shut down any rumours of a feud on social media.

"There will never be anything but love between us ever. she’s been there for me (in real life) every time i’ve needed somebody & i’ll always be there for her. we love each other. bet," Ariana wrote.

Nicki shared the post and added, "Not more than you’ve been there for me behind the scenes. Love you. For life," and the 7 Rings star replied, "(heart) the most."

The duo first collaborated on Bang Bang, the 2014 smash hit featuring Jessie J, and have since worked together on tracks including Side to Side in 2016 and Bed and The Light Is Coming, from Ariana's 2018 album Sweetener.

The collaborators previously had to insist they were still good friends in August (18) after Nicki pushed the release of her album Queen back by a week and it ended up coming out on the same day as Sweetener.

"That’s my f**king sister. she’s clearing a sample. buy and stream queen & sweetener aug 17 bye. these numbers don’t mean as much to the artist as they do to y’all," Ariana tweeted at the time, while Nicki posted, "I love this woman. Can’t wait for the fans to benefit from all the hard work on both ends. We love your passion. You guys will be VERY happy. Trust. That’s all I’ll say."