Conor Maynard victim of attempted armed robbery in Brazil

British popstar Conor Maynard was left shaken after a thief attempted to rob him and his manager at gunpoint during a recent trip to Brazil.

The 26-year-old singer was visiting the South American country to promote Pray, his new collaboration with Brazilian DJ Alok, but cut his trip short after a terrifying incident in the city of Sao Paulo last weekend (02-03Feb19).

Conor and his manager were taking an Uber taxi home when a motorcyclist tapped a gun on the window and threatened their driver.

"My manager and I were involved in an incident in Sao Paulo, when our Uber pulled up at a red light," the Can't Say No hitmaker told fans on his Instagram Stories feed. "We were sitting in the back. Suddenly a motorcyclist pulled up next to the driver's window, which is the side I was also on, and started banging on the window. We just thought our driver had cut him up or something and he was angry, but then as I looked, he was banging on the window with a gun in his hand."

The popular YouTuber then described how the armed thief pointed the gun towards the "panicked" driver, and then at him in the back of the car. Conor and his manager tried to escape from the other side of the car but were trapped by a locked door.

At one point the musician believed a shot had been fired into the car but the pair escaped unharmed, as he said the armed motorcyclist was eventually "spooked" and drove off.

The driver told the singer it was likely the thief followed them from a restaurant after spotting his manager's designer watch. After reporting the crime, police officers revealed that the criminal had also talked of killing their unfortunate chauffeur.

Despite his terrible experience, Conor reassured his Brazilian fans that he still loved the country and would return again to perform for them.