JAY-Z hires lawyer to help 21 Savage win immigration case

JAY-Z has hired a top immigration lawyer to help fellow rapper 21 Savage stay in America.

The troubled star, real name Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested on Sunday (03Feb19) amid allegations he's a U.K. national who has been living in America since 2005 without the correct paperwork. He is currently being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in Georgia, who have threatened to deport him back to England, where he was born.

The 99 Problems hitmaker feels 21 Savage's predicament is "an absolute travesty" and he is insisting he should be "reunited with his children immediately".

According to TMZ, JAY-Z has also hired top attorney Alex Spiro through his Roc Nation company to assist with the case.

"We are not going to stop until he is released, bonded out or in front of a judge...," Spiro tells the website. "What we have here is someone who overstayed their visa with an application (for a U Visa) pending for four years - not a convicted criminal that needs to be detained and removed but, by all accounts a wonderful person, father, and entertainer, who has a marijuana offence which was vacated and sealed."

In a previous statement, 21 Savage's lawyer, Charles H. Kuck, confirmed the rapper was born in the U.K. but arrived in the U.S. legally when he was seven years old, contradicting reports suggesting he was a teenager when he moved to America.

He also explained that his legal status expired in 2006 and he filed an application for a U Visa in 2017.

The rap star has three U.S. citizen children and a mother and four siblings, who are in the country lawfully.