Lenny Kravitz: 'It's difficult to find love'

Rocker Lenny Kravitz is having a difficult time finding love.

The American Woman hitmaker explains his commitment to work has made it hard for him to focus on his romantic life.

"I would really like (to find love)," he tells People magazine. "But it's difficult for me, being so dedicated to my art, which is not an excuse, it's just difficult."

However, Lenny, who was previously engaged to actress Nicole Kidman, believes now that he feels ready to embrace his love life, a lasting relationship will come to him.

"I'm at a place now where I've been through so many relationships, and I haven't been good at it all the time, at all," he says. "I've had a lot to learn, but I feel like I'm at a place where I'm really ready for that. Things come to you when you're ready, I believe."

Kravitz was also previously married to actress Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993 and they share daughter Zoe Kravitz, but he reveals they are now more like "like brother and sister."

"After Lisa and I separated, we learned to find a new relationship," he explains. "Then I met (her husband) Jason (Momoa) when they got together and I love him, he loves my kid and I love their kids and we're all one big family. It's beautiful."

Meanwhile, the 54 year old is staying focused on work and his charitable foundation Let Love Rule, which has helped to bring free dental care to Eleuthera island residents.

"It's the best feeling in the world," he adds.