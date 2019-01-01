Pink uncomfortable with high praise and fan support at Walk of Fame ceremony

Pink was crawling out of skin at her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony, because she was uncomfortable with all the attention and compliments.

The Trouble singer unveiled her plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday (05Feb19) and admits the honour was overwhelming and awkward at times.

"I was embarrassed," she later told pal Ellen DeGeneres, who was among those heaping praise on the singer during the ceremony. "It was so much attention, but it was amazing.

"I recognised so many people out there, all from the concerts all over the years. It's meaningful... (but) I hate compliments and that's a huge compliment and so I was crawling out of my skin."

Pink was trying not to make a big deal out of the Walk of Fame honour but her husband bought her flowers and her daughter Willow wrote mum a sweet note.

The singer chuckled, "It said, 'Momma, this is a big deal and I'm glad it's you and not Justin Beaver!'"

Pink taped an appearance on DeGeneres show after the ceremony and announced the titles and release dates of her upcoming single and album.

The track Walk Me Home will drop on 22 February (19), while the album, Hurts to Be Human, will be out sometime in April.

She also revealed the upcoming music video for Walk Me Home will be directed by Michael Gracey, the man behind movie musical The Greatest Showman.

Hurts to Be Human will be Pink’s eighth full-length studio album, the follow-up to the Grammy-nominated Beautiful Trauma.