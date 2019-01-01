NEWS Nick Cannon: 'I drove pal Pete Davidson into the arms of Kate Beckinsale' Newsdesk Share with :







Mariah Carey's ex Nick Cannon insists he's behind pal Pete Davidson's new romance with actress Kate Beckinsale after urging the comedian to date an older woman.



The Saturday Night Live regular appears to be more than just friends with the 45-year-old British actress after they left his comedy gig in Los Angeles on Friday night (01Feb19) hand-in-hand, via a back door.



Rumours the 25 year old had found a new romance following his split from fiancee Ariana Grande last year (18) started to circle after Pete and Kate were spotted flirting and sipping champagne together at a Golden Globes party hosted by Netflix last month, but neither has spoken out about the dating gossip.



However, Cannon is taking credit for picking Pete up after his public break-up in October (18).



"Last night I was hanging out with my little brother, Pete Davidson," Nick said, while taping an episode of The Wendy Williams Show. "We was in Brooklyn. We were having some good conversation. We was having cougar conversations. I said, 'I taught that young boy well'."



"I'm gonna take credit for it (new romance)," he continued. "I’m the one that told him, 'Get you an older woman, man!' I said that - 'Leave them little pop stars alone! An old woman know what she wants. She don’t play no games! She’s serious... That’s what I’m talking about. Get you somebody older'.



"Them little pop stars, they don’t know! They getting Japanese menus tattooed on their backs from the sushi restaurant... That’s some young girl stuff."



Pete's rumoured new girlfriend, Kate, has a daughter - from her romance with actor Michael Sheen - who is six years younger than the comedian. She was previously married to moviemaker Len Wiseman, but they ended their 12-year union in 2016.

