Cardi B would be scared giving political speech at Iowa Democrats event

Cardi B would be scared serving as a political speaker at a Democratic Party event in Iowa, but she is still considering accepting the invitation.

The Bodak Yellow rapper hit headlines for her political views in January (19) when she posted a video speaking out about U.S. President Donald Trump and the partial government shutdown, which forced thousands of federal employees to work without pay, and she was subsequently asked by Democratic Party officials to deliver a speech at a "reception of her choice" in Iowa in May.

During an interview with U.S. show Extra, the 26-year-old admitted she would be scared talking politics in front of that crowd, but still hasn't ruled out doing so.

"That would really scare me, but I wouldn't mind. I would talk just how I talk," Cardi said. "People look at things that entertain them, so if I could talk about what's going on in America with a little bit of entertainment, why not?"

The I Like That hitmaker joked that a curse word would probably come out during her speech, which she would make sure was relatable and easy for everybody to understand.

"Some people don't really wanna watch the news too because they don't really understand what's going on," she continued. "Do you know that America's reading level is on a 4th-grade (9-10 years old) level? I've been seeing a lot of politicians, they use these big fancy words. A lot of people don't understand what (they're) saying, so I would break it down."

When asked by host A.J. Calloway if she would consider running for political office, she replied, "No, no, no," before taking on critics who have ridiculed her for wading into politics.

"People were saying 'all of a sudden she thinks she's so smart' and it's like this is not about being smart. This is something...you can watch the news and you can understand," she said.