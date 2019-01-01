Priyanka Chopra always planned to take husband Nick Jonas' surname

Priyanka Chopra always intended to take her husband Nick Jonas' name because she is a "little traditional".

The Quantico actress and the singer-songwriter tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony held in her native India over the course of a weekend last December (18), after getting engaged just a few months earlier.

Now, the star goes by the name Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and she has explained that she is very pleased with her decision.

"The gravity of it, it's like a big deal! I didn't realise it was that much of a big deal until I did it," she said during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (05Feb19) of her new moniker. "I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we're becoming family, and I'm a little traditional and old school like that. But I don't take away my identity. He gets added to who I am."

Priyanka went on to note that her plan to blend her name with Nick's in order to create the portmanteau of "P**ck" has yet to take off, much to her amusement. And the brunette beauty also divulged that she didn't originally want to have her wedding in India but was ultimately swayed by Closer hitmaker Nick to return home.

"Actually, I wanted to get married in some private island away from everything," the 36-year-old insisted. "We were really stressed out about it because we thought Seychelles, Maldives, Mauritius, whatever, and nothing was working out. How will we fly everyone? Logistics. And this was in Mumbai and Nick just said, 'Why aren't we doing this in India? Should I be taking my bride from her home?' And when he said that, I was like, 'Oh, well, in India it becomes like a thing.' I know a gazillion people."

Elsewhere in the chat, Priyanka spoke about her new movie Isn't It Romantic, in which Rebel Wilson plays a woman who mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.

The film also stars Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine, and the actress had nothing but praise for the way in which the writers have subverted the cliches of '90s romcoms such as Pretty Woman.

"Richard Gere went to get Julia Roberts in that car, holding up those flowers, which would never happen in real life, but I bought it," she smiled. "When you call out those cliches especially in this movie, it's so funny!"

Isn't It Romantic opens in U.S. cinemas from 13 February.