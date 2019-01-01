Lily Allen dedicates rude song to Liam Neeson at concert

Lily Allen reportedly dedicated her expletive-laden song to controversial actor Liam Neeson at a Sydney concert on Tuesday night (05Feb19).

The Taken star hit headlines around the world earlier this week when he revealed he once wandered the streets looking for a "black b**tard" to kill out of revenge for his friend who was raped by a black man.

British singer Lily made her thoughts about Liam's comments clear when she dedicated her 2009 song F**k You to him while performing at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

Introducing the track, she said, "Normally, I dedicate this song to (U.S. President) Donald Trump, but tonight I'm dedicating it to Liam Neeson."

The song includes the lyrics, "So you say it's not okay to be gay/ Well, I think you're just evil/ You're just some racist who can't tie my laces/ Your point of view is medieval" while the chorus begins, "F**k you, f**k you very, very much."

According to a reviewer with the Sydney Morning Herald, the 33-year-old also described the actor "gross" and "racist as hell".

She also weighed in on his remarks on her Instagram Stories, telling her followers that she doesn't buy his story.

"I don't believe Liam Neeson's racist anecdote, which makes it even more disgusting," she wrote. "I don't know a woman who hasn't been harassed and I have NEVER heard of an instance where a man has actually gone out to defend her honor. It just doesn't happen."

The Irish actor originally made the inflammatory comments during a press junket interview with British newspaper The Independent while promoting his new revenge movie Cold Pursuit. After causing outrage, Liam appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning to insist he wasn't a racist.

The New York premiere for Cold Pursuit was cancelled on Tuesday amid the racism row.