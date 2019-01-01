Taylor Swift's New York home invader jailed for six months

A man who broke into Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse has been handed a six-month prison sentence.

Roger Alvarado, 22, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted burglary and criminal contempt in December (18). He entered the Shake It Off hitmaker's Manhattan pad back in April by using a ladder and used her shower and slept in a bed. She was not at home during the break-in.

According to New York Post's Page Six gossip column editors, Alvarado has been hit with a six-month jail term, which he has nearly completed due to time served. Following his release he will return to his home state, Florida, to serve five years' probation and enter a mandatory mental health program.

Officers were called to Swift's $18 million (£13.9 million) home by a neighbour and found Alvarado asleep at the property. He had been arrested at the same address two months earlier after allegedly breaking the front door with a shovel.

The 29-year-old popstar has suffered a string of housebreaking attempts from obsessed fans trying to enter her properties across the U.S.

She won a five-year restraining order against Julius Sandrock in June following his arrest at her Los Angeles home while armed with a knife.

Another obsessive, Justin Christoph Lilly, also targeted her California home, and was busted trying to scale a wall at the mansion. She has reportedly made plans to double the height of the perimeter walls at the mansion after the security breaches.

In addition to these incidents, a Texan man named Eric Swarbrick was arrested in Tennessee in September after allegedly menacing the star with expressing intentions to rape and kill her. He stands accused of attempting to hand-deliver threatening letters addressed to Taylor at her then record label in Nashville, Big Machine.

A judge ordered Swarbrick to stop contacting her immediately, and issued a restraining order banning him from going near her or her properties.