Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift to miss the Grammys

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are reportedly planning to skip the Grammy Awards on Sunday (10Feb19).



According to reports, Ariana made the difficult decision not to attend the awards after producers refused to let her perform her new track 7 Rings during the show, leaving her "insulted".



A source told Variety that Ariana and the Grammy producers reached a compromise which would have seen her perform 7 Rings as part of a medley, but the 26-year-old opted against the performance when bosses told her the second song would be one they chose.



Ariana is up for two gongs at the awards this Sunday - Best Pop Solo Performance for God is a Woman and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener. She has yet to comment on the report on her social media pages, instead sharing a video from behind the scenes of the filming the 7 Rings video in the early hours of Wednesday morning.



Meanwhile, Taylor, who is also nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, is also thought to be giving the Grammys a miss. While it's not been confirmed, it's thought that the singer may instead attend the BAFTA Awards in London, which are also taking place on Sunday night, to support her boyfriend, The Favourite star Joe Alwyn. Taylor has been in London for the past few weeks shooting new movie Cats.



One person who will be making an appearance at the Grammys, however, is Lady Gaga. Opting to shun the BAFTAs, where she is nominated for best leading actress for A Star is Born, Gaga will be taking to the stage at the Grammys to perform her nominated song Shallow, from the Bradley Cooper-directed movie.



She's also sure to be hoping for success at the music awards - as she's up for five gongs.

