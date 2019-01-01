Cardi B not apologising for becoming a big spender

Cardi B has defended her big spending, insisting tax officials take half of her earnings.

The rapper appears to be spending her fortune as much as she's getting it, buying big cash items like cars for her husband Offset and friends and family, designer clothes and jewellery like it's going out of fashion, but she's not about to apologise for loving the high life.

"I hate when celebrities do something very extravagant or buy something very luxurious and there’s people in the comments (section on Instagram) like, 'You could have donated that... you should have done this and that'," Cardi said in a new video she posted online. "It’s like, who are you to tell people what to do with their hard working a** money?"

Explaining that Internal Revenue Service agents take "45 per cent" of every pay cheque, she added, "That means in order to spend $500,000 you’ve got to make at least a million.

"Artists like me and a lot of rappers that I know, they literally take care of their whole family and that’s not tax deductible because the IRS don’t consider that a business."

But the Bodak Yellow hitmaker insists she is trying to curb her spending: "My bills, I’ll say it’s about $300,000, $250,000 every single month. And I try to put it cheaper and it just is not."

One area where she is cutting costs is dressing her baby daughter, choosing to kit her out with standard gear from supermarkets instead of designer duds.

"You buy so many clothes for babies and then the couture stuff and the expensive name brand stuff you put it on her and then it’s like right away she throws up, she drools, or she might c**p on it (sic)," she recently told Entertainment Tonight. "She’ll end up being in a Target outfit, like a Target onesie. My best pictures and videos and pictures of her, she’s, like, in damn pyjamas."