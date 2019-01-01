Pink was all mum at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Pink didn't let a major Hollywood honour get in the way of her duties as a mum as she unveiled a Walk of Fame star on Tuesday (05Feb19).

The Trouble singer was joined at the ceremony by her husband Carey Hart and their kids Willow and Jameson, who refused to leave his mother's side.

At one point, the 39-year-old singer was spotted wiping Jameson's runny nose as Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Rana Ghadban saluted the pop star.

Ellen DeGeneres also paid tribute to Pink before the singer delivered her acceptance speech.

"This is surreal...," she said. "I feel like I'm dreaming and if anyone pinches me I'm going to punch them in the left eyebrow. I feel a lot of people probably only ever thought I'd make it to the walk of shame, but here I am. Two little letters make such a big difference.

"Today, for me, is a celebration of something that my dad taught me, and that is, 'To thine own self be true'. If you walk along this boulevard and you look at these names, there's a power that lies in that. There's a power in believing in yourself, there's a power in not giving up on life and on not giving up on yourself."

She added, "My whole family is here, and that makes it real. My friends and my fans, thank you for all of it. You guys make it matter. It's so good to see you, thank you for coming. And my husband, he's so cute. He's my muse and if he didn't p**s me off all the time I'd have not much to say. Thank you. I literally would not be standing here if it weren't for you, so never change.

"And my children, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon, you guys are my stars and I would never shine without you. Ever, ever, ever."