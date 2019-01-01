John Mayer leads congratulations for new dad Andy Cohen

John Mayer has sent his well wishes to first-time father Andy Cohen, who welcomed a son via surrogate on Monday (04Feb19).

Andy, who is openly gay, announced the birth of his son Benjamin Allen Cohen, sharing an adorable picture of himself cradling the tot on his Instagram page in the early hours of Tuesday.

And not long after, the musician took to Instagram to send a message to the Watch What Happens Live host.

“Congratulations Andy!” the 41-year-old singer captioned a photo of a pair of baby moccasins he gifted the new dad during a recent appearance on John's Instagram talk show, Current Mood. The new dad quickly replied: “I love you. I can’t wait for you to meet him tomorrow.”

Other celebrities including Mariah Carey and actress Gabrielle Union, and pals from The Real Housewives followed suit, sending the 50-year-old their congratulations.

“Congratulations and Mazel Tov, Andy!! Can’t wait to meet Benjamin, he’s very lucky to have you as a dad," wrote Mariah. While new mum Gabrielle approved of his bonding picture, “Congrats!!!!!! That skin to skin action is the best!!”

Actor Taylor Lautner offered to be Andy's babysitter, posting an emoji of a man volunteering by raising his hand. And supermodel Naomi Campbell added, “Congratulations @bravoandy you are going to be the most amazing daddy to your bundle of joy, Benjamin!!!!”

Real Housewives star Kyle Richards wrote, “I cannot stop crying," while Lisa Rinna posted: “Welcome to the world baby Benjamin!!!!”

While Mom star Anna Faris joked, “Awwwwww so cute!!!!! Congrats!!! Are you ready for breastfeeding? It’s harder than it looks.”