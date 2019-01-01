Taboo: 'Every Super Bowl Halftime Show performer gets annihilated'

Black Eyed Peas star Taboo has insisted that it's impossible to please everybody as a performer at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi failed to impress critics with their set during the sports extravaganza in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday (03Feb19), with official reviews describing the show as "lacklustre", "anticlimactic" and "basic".

Taboo, who performed at the Super Bowl with the group back in 2011, was approached by a reporter for TMZ.com when he got back to Los Angeles from Atlanta on Monday, and when asked about his verdict on the Halftime Show, he insisted that performers just can't win in that coveted spot.

"I think he got a lot of backlash and I've got respect for Adam (Levine) and the crew," he said. "It's not really my place to speak on that because I got backlash too. You never win at the Super Bowl. Every single person that does the Super Bowl Halftime Show gets annihilated. It's sad, but you take the good with the bad and just keep it moving."

The 43-year-old, real name Jaime Luis Gomez, was then asked if music stars should turn it down in the future, knowing the amount of the criticism they're going to be in for, and he replied, "I don't know, man, you've got to keep supporting artists for their choice, whether they do it or not. I support Kaepernick as well, I'm an activist as well, but Los Angeles was in the building! I'm an L.A. kid so that's why I was there, to represent."

Maroon 5 reportedly got the gig after Rihanna turned it down to stand in solidarity with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose career has been derailed since 2016, when he took a knee during the U.S. national anthem to highlight racial injustice and police brutality.

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Recent Super Bowl performers include Justin Timberlake, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry.