Cee Lo Green apologises for tweet about Super Bowl protesters

Cee Lo Green has issued an apology after sparking backlash with his tweet about those protesting the Super Bowl.

The Forget You singer caused uproar when he tweeted his support for his friend Big Boi following the OutKast star's performance during the Halftime Show alongside Maroon 5 and Travis Scott in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday (03Feb19).

"@BigBoi yo big we riding wit you fam DO THAT S**T! F**k these so called protesters you just got 100m worth of press. I'll kill for you (sic)," he wrote. The tweet, which has since been deleted, received backlash from social media users who believed he was throwing shade at those boycotting the game to stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The embattled quarterback's career has been derailed following his 2016 decision to kneel during the pre-game U.S. national anthem to highlight racial injustice and police brutality.

On Monday, Green posted a lengthy note explaining the "misunderstanding", besides a photo of praying hands.

"I posted yesterday, excited in the heat of the moment and spirit of triumph in support of my fellow Atlantan, teammate and brother Big Boi," he wrote. "My post was speaking exclusively to him and about those who were opposed to him performing. I would NEVER disrespect or devalue the stance or the severity of why it has been a call to arms as far as our living situation here in America.

"I am well aware, I fully support, and I stand with all of my extended family around the world. Once again, I sincerely apologise to those I have offended and hope this helps clarify my intentions."

The former Gnarls Barkley star also appeared on TMZ Live on Monday and said that he would have chosen his words more "carefully" if given a second chance. He added, "To anyone that I offended, I sincerely apologise, I truly do."

Green may have been referring to the Change.org petition that was set up calling for the Super Bowl performers to drop out to show their support for Kaepernick.

Big Boi has since come under fire himself from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for wearing a fur coat during the Halftime Show.