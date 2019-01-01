Cardi B vows to 'take action' after 21 Savage's immigration arrest

Cardi B has vowed to "take action" to help her friend 21 Savage, after he was arrested for allegedly overstaying in America without the correct paperwork.

The Bank Account hitmaker, real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was detained by officials in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday (03Feb19), with federal authorities claiming the hip-hop star is actually a U.K. national without the correct visa to remain in America. He is now facing deportation.

Several stars have come forward in defence of the rapper, with his Bartier Cardi collaborator Cardi the latest.

Sharing a message on Instagram alongside a picture of 21, the Black Lives Matter banner and a 'Free 21 Savage' slogan, Cardi wrote: "We will read and educate ourselves on this situation and we will take action. 21 did not come here illegally and was not caught doing anything illegal or doing any mischief! In fact he have change his whole life around and as ya can see he’s been very positive in his actions and music.”

Snapping at the "d**k breath motherf**kers" who have been arguing that 21 isn't a Georgia native, Cardi continued: "He grew up there, his kids and family live there and BLEW UP there with the support of the community."

The mother-of-one concluded her post by thanking the music star for "being really good friend to me and @offsetyrn and always coming thru when we need you." Her post came after her husband Offset, with whom she is currently working on their marriage, also defended 21, writing on Twitter: "ALL THE (INTERNET) MEMES AND S**T AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME. PRAYING FOR MY DAWG. AINT S**T FUNNY HIS FANILY DEPENDING ON HIM (sic)."

Cardi also reignited her feud with Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren, after the journalist made light of his arrest, warning her: "Don't make me get my leash". Her words came after she previously told the political commentator she would "dog walk" her during the pair's spat over the U.S. government shutdown.