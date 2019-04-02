Jason Aldean becomes a father of four after baby daughter Navy's arrival

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr welcomed daughter Navy into the world on Monday (04Feb19).

The country music star announced the happy news on his Instagram page, sharing a gorgeous picture of the tot sleeping while wearing a hat adorned with a bow, and writing: "Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7 lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

Former American Idol contestant Brittany shared the same snap, and wrote: "We welcomed our daughter Navy Rome into the world today at 12:45pm. 7lbs 12oz of pure preciousness. We love you so much baby girl!!"

The couple, who married in 2015, announced the pregnancy news in July (18). They are already parents to one-year-old son Memphis, while Jason has daughters Kendyl, 11, and Keeley, 15, from his previous marriage to Jessica Ann Ussery.

Navy's arrival comes just weeks after Jason and Brittany relocated to a temporary home after selling off their family estate while their new property is still in construction.

Brittany bid an emotional farewell to their old castle-style manor in Columbia, Tennessee, in a post on Instagram last month (Jan19) as they vacated the place for good.

"Tonight we said goodbye to our home for the past three years," she captioned a photo of the grounds. "The home where we brought our first baby, where the dog that I loved more than words spent his last years, where I had my first baby shower, numerous parties just because and built a fish tank that housed so many of my 'angels' (as I call them).

"I know there's so much that the future holds in other places, but to me, this house was so special... and always will be."

Brittany then posted a snap of the couple visiting its future dream home, which is still in the early stages of development, and revealed it won't be ready to move into until 2020.