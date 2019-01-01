Jana Kramer apologises to husband for poking fun at his infidelity during podcast chat

Jana Kramer has apologised to her husband after joking about the cheating scandal that almost wrecked their marriage on her WhineDown podcast.

The singer and actress was chatting to cast members from TV show Seeking Sister Wife when she made an ill-advised remark about Mike Caussin's infidelity.

'What guy doesn't want that... to have different partners and to have sex?" she joked. "That's why my husband cheated on me."

After the podcast aired, Jana took to Instagram to say sorry to Mike, the father of her two kids, insisting it isn't 'healthy' to make light of serious situations.

She wrote: "Open apology to my husband: I'm a very sarcastic person and I joke a lot which when people don't know me it might be taken the wrong way. But sometimes there is something under a joke and it can hurt someone else. And that's what happened on this weeks podcast and I'm sorry.

"For me, sometimes my way of coping with pain and triggers is deflecting and making a joke. But that's not the healthiest especially when it can hurt someone I care about. Truth is, the past year Mike has shown up in every way I could have hoped for. He's an incredible father, and has been working his a** off for our family, me, and most importantly himself, so I'm sorry mike and I love you and so thankful for you and our family and all your hard work!'

Mike's cheating split the couple, but the singer agreed to work on their marriage and she and her husband reconciled in 2017. They welcomed a second child together in November (18).